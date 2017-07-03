ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --A South Pasadena father, who is accused of killing his 5-year-old son, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in court on Monday.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. entered the plea Monday in the Alhambra branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s uncle spoke to media following the arraignment.
Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen April 21, leaving Disneyland with his father, grandmother and aunt.
A day later, Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife reported her son missing after the father did not drop the boy off as scheduled. Andressian Sr. was found passed out in his car at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena park and the child was nowhere to be found.
Authorities initially arrested Andressian Sr. in Los Angeles after his son's disappearance, but he was released due to lack of evidence.
After extensive investigation, Andressian Sr. was arrested again in Las Vegas on June 23.
That following week, Andressian Sr. appeared in a Nevada courtroom and told the judge he would not be fighting extradition back to California.
He was brought back to the Southland on Friday. That same day, a body believed to belong to his son was discovered near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County after months of frantic searching.
WATCH: Aramazd Andressian Sr. makes court appearance
Lake Cachuma was among the multiple places searched by officials during the course of the investigation. Based on additional leads in the case, homicide detectives returned to the lake on Friday in an effort to locate additional evidence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was then that the body was found.
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the remains belong to Andressian Jr. An autopsy was pending by coroner's officials.
WATCH: Coroner's officials discuss the discovery of child's body
Authorities said they believe Andressian Sr. planned his son's murder in an effort to get back at the boy's mother amid a difficult divorce.
Ambrosio Rodriguez, an attorney for Andressian Sr., has said that he plans on asking the judge on Monday for a 30-day continuance, saying he only met his client on Saturday and wants more time to prepare for the case.
He was also expected to ask for a reduced bail amount for Andressian Sr., but Judge Cathryn Brougham on Monday kept the bail at $10 million.
If convicted, Andressian Sr. is facing up to 25 years to life in state prison. He is due back in court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing.