Fire breaks out at North Hollywood duplexes

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire broke out along a row of duplexes in North Hollywood early Wednesday morning. (KABC)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fire broke out along a row of duplexes in North Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

The blaze ignited around 5:30 a.m. on the 11000 block of Magnolia Boulevard. Firefighters had most of the flames knocked down by around 6:15 a.m.

No one was injured.

Officials said the water removal operation will be extensive in several units.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area of West Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue due to the cleanup.

What sparked the fire remained unknown.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building firefirefirefightersroad closureNorth HollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
Unarmed ICBM launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base
Motorcyclist in grave condition after Winnetka hit-and-run
VIDEO: Glendale armed robber sought by police
Calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
Blowing out candles on cake increases bacteria, study says
Comic-Con superheroes bring smiles to sick kids
Ride at Knott's Berry Farm allowed to reopen
Show More
Highland Park dad taken by ICE may be deported
Popular iPhone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burns
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Skills-based immigration bill to be unveiled Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Unarmed ICBM launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
Calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
VIDEO: Glendale armed robber sought by police
More Video