Fire breaks out at North Hollywood duplexes

A fire broke out along a row of duplexes in North Hollywood early Wednesday morning.The blaze ignited around 5:30 a.m. on the 11000 block of Magnolia Boulevard. Firefighters had most of the flames knocked down by around 6:15 a.m.No one was injured.Officials said the water removal operation will be extensive in several units.Commuters were advised to avoid the area of West Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue due to the cleanup.What sparked the fire remained unknown.