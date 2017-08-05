A group of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters lifted a car off of a homeless man after he and another man were struck by a suspected DUI driver Saturday morning on skid row.The collision was reported about 4:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of Seventh Street, according to fire officials. Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and found a man pinned under a four-door sedan.News video showed a good Samaritan and seven firefighters lifting the vehicle with their bare hands while two other firefighters pulled the victim to safety.The two injured men were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, said Amy Bastman, an LAFD spokeswoman.A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the investigation into the crash, apparently caused by a DUI driver, was in its preliminary stages.It was unclear if anyone was in custody in connection with the incident.