VIDEO: LAFD firefighters lift car off homeless man after apparent DUI crash on skid row

A group of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters lifted a car off of a homeless man after he and another man were struck by a suspected drunken driver Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, on skid row. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A group of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters lifted a car off of a homeless man after he and another man were struck by a suspected DUI driver Saturday morning on skid row.

The collision was reported about 4:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of Seventh Street, according to fire officials. Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and found a man pinned under a four-door sedan.

News video showed a good Samaritan and seven firefighters lifting the vehicle with their bare hands while two other firefighters pulled the victim to safety.

The two injured men were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, said Amy Bastman, an LAFD spokeswoman.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the investigation into the crash, apparently caused by a DUI driver, was in its preliminary stages.

It was unclear if anyone was in custody in connection with the incident.
