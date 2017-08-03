  • BREAKING NEWS Flames engulf apartment building in Arcadia - WATCH LIVE

Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building

Firefighters battle a fire at an apartment complex in Arcadia on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire ripped through an apartment building in Arcadia early Thursday morning, spewing flames and thick smoke into the air.

The second-alarm blaze was reported at around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.

Firefighters arrived minutes later to find a portion of the structure's roof engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There were no reports of injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
