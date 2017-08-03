Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --A fire ripped through an apartment building in Arcadia early Thursday morning, spewing flames and thick smoke into the air.
The second-alarm blaze was reported at around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.
Firefighters arrived minutes later to find a portion of the structure's roof engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
There were no reports of injuries.
