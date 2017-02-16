FOOD & DRINK

California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later

This is an undated image of a woman pouring a glass of wine. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) --
There's a new effort to extend last call at bars and restaurants in California.

State Sen. Scott Weiner introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow alcohol service until as late as 4 a.m.

If the LOCAL ACT (Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night) passes, it would allow -- but not require -- local governments to extend alcohol service hours anytime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The decision to implement this extension would be up to the local jurisdiction with approval by the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, according to a press release about the bill on Weiner's website.

Some bars say it would significantly help their business. However, the director of the non-profit organization Alcohol Justice told the San Francisco Chronicle the bill prioritizes alcohol revenue over public safety.

American cities with late-night service hours beyond 2 a.m. include Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Louisville, Atlanta, Miami Beach, New Orleans and Atlanta, the senator's website stated.

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
