California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) --There's a new effort to extend last call at bars and restaurants in California.
State Sen. Scott Weiner introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow alcohol service until as late as 4 a.m.
If the LOCAL ACT (Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night) passes, it would allow -- but not require -- local governments to extend alcohol service hours anytime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
The decision to implement this extension would be up to the local jurisdiction with approval by the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, according to a press release about the bill on Weiner's website.
Some bars say it would significantly help their business. However, the director of the non-profit organization Alcohol Justice told the San Francisco Chronicle the bill prioritizes alcohol revenue over public safety.
American cities with late-night service hours beyond 2 a.m. include Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Louisville, Atlanta, Miami Beach, New Orleans and Atlanta, the senator's website stated.
KGO-TV contributed to this report.