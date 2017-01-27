FOOD & DRINK

Disneyland's top secret menu items revealed

In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland enthusiasts and foodies rejoice! Here's the scoop on the resort's mouthwatering list of top secret menu items.

Resort officials confirmed to Eyewitness News the following list of secret menu items, which they described as being made from existing venue ingredients but served in a new way.

Officials also said the secret items are intended to enhance the existing menu offerings, and they will be ongoing while supplies last. Specific descriptions of the secret items were not provided.

  • Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie with Jalapeños - the "Fire"-Fly, Main Street Refreshment Corner

  • Mac-n-Chili Bread Bowl - Main Street Refreshment Corner

  • "Electra"-fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich - Carnation Café

  • Galactic Burger "Alien Style" - Galactic Grill

  • Fantasia Ice Cream Whoopie Pie Sandwich - Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

  • Main Street "Floats" - Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

  • Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Stage door Café

  • Ice Cream Nachos with choice o f ice cream and topping on a bed of Crispitos - The Golden Horseshoe

  • Malibu Mocha Smoothie - Schmoozie's

  • Mac-n-Cheese Bread Bowl - Pacific Wharf Café

  • Neapolitan Shake - Flo's V8 Café

Bon appétit!
foodentertainmentdisneylandamusement parkAnaheimOrange County
