FOOD & DRINK

'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino

EMBED </>More News Videos

One Starbucks barista took to Twitter, begging customers to stop ordering the new, popular "Unicorn Frappuccino." (KABC)

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos may be all the rage, but not everyone thinks they're magical.

One barista in particular was not too keen on the colorful concoction. Braden Burson posted what many have characterized as an "epic rant" to social media imploring customers of the coffee chain not to order the beverage.

According to Burson, it's fairly difficult to make.

"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose."

"I have never been so stressed out in my entire life," Braden continued, yelling. "If you love us as baristas, don't order it."

MORE: Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks said in a statement it will reach out to Burson to "talk about his experience and how to make it better." Burson has since removed the video from Twitter.

Despite his rant, thousands of people are still ordering the color-changing refreshment. The limited-edition drink is available until Sunday.

Have you ordered a Unicorn Frappuccino? Share your photos with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #ABC7Eyewitness!

Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeesocial mediaviral videoviral
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in DTLA
New clear coffee looks just like water
Taiwanese bakery brings sea salt coffee trend to LA
This life-size Belle is made of Peeps
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Show More
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Paris police
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
More News
Top Video
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in DTLA
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
More Video