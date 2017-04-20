'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos may be all the rage, but not everyone thinks they're magical.
One barista in particular was not too keen on the colorful concoction. Braden Burson posted what many have characterized as an "epic rant" to social media imploring customers of the coffee chain not to order the beverage.
According to Burson, it's fairly difficult to make.
"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose."
"I have never been so stressed out in my entire life," Braden continued, yelling. "If you love us as baristas, don't order it."
MORE: Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino
Starbucks said in a statement it will reach out to Burson to "talk about his experience and how to make it better." Burson has since removed the video from Twitter.
Despite his rant, thousands of people are still ordering the color-changing refreshment. The limited-edition drink is available until Sunday.
Have you ordered a Unicorn Frappuccino? Share your photos with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #ABC7Eyewitness!
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeesocial mediaviral videoviral
foodstarbuckscoffeesocial mediaviral videoviral