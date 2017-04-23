A local tequila company, which harvests its product in Jalisco, Mexico is supporting life-saving water filters for underprivileged communities around the world.In 2015, founder and CEO ofCarlos Manual Soto was in college when he and his friends decided to join the booming market and do it with the best-tasting tequila there is.Soto, who has Costa Rican roots, visited distilleries in Guadalajara, Mexico, known as the home of tequila. As a result, he decided to make his company different from others by harvesting his tequilas from both the lowlands and the highlands of Jalisco instead of one or the other.As for the unique name, Soto said he wanted to embrace the Mexican heritage and, at the same time, create a name that people will remember."The full name is actually La Historia de Nosotros Tequila, which translates to 'The Story of Us,'" he explained. "The idea is that, you know, you open a bottle, you share it with someone. There is a story behind it."Nosotros Tequila can be found in liquor stores throughout the Los Angeles area and in Newport Beach.The company partners with Waves for Water, which is a non-governmental organization that goes around the world and provides water filter solutions for underprivileged communities as an effort to help solve the planet's clean water crisis.Waves for Water started with a group of traveling professional surfers from Southern California who noticed the water crisis everywhere they went."Each filter will bring water to 100 people for up to 10 years," said Jack Rose of Waves for Water. "Billions of people around the world, this is their water source."To learn more about Waves for Water, visit: