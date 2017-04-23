VISTA L.A.

Nosotros Tequila helps support life-saving water filters around the world

EMBED </>More News Videos

A local tequila company, which harvests its product in Jalisco, Mexico is supporting life-saving water filters for underprivileged communities around the world. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A local tequila company, which harvests its product in Jalisco, Mexico is supporting life-saving water filters for underprivileged communities around the world.

In 2015, founder and CEO of Nosotros Tequila Carlos Manual Soto was in college when he and his friends decided to join the booming market and do it with the best-tasting tequila there is.

Soto, who has Costa Rican roots, visited distilleries in Guadalajara, Mexico, known as the home of tequila. As a result, he decided to make his company different from others by harvesting his tequilas from both the lowlands and the highlands of Jalisco instead of one or the other.

MORE: Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the Los Angeles River

As for the unique name, Soto said he wanted to embrace the Mexican heritage and, at the same time, create a name that people will remember.

"The full name is actually La Historia de Nosotros Tequila, which translates to 'The Story of Us,'" he explained. "The idea is that, you know, you open a bottle, you share it with someone. There is a story behind it."

Nosotros Tequila can be found in liquor stores throughout the Los Angeles area and in Newport Beach.

The company partners with Waves for Water, which is a non-governmental organization that goes around the world and provides water filter solutions for underprivileged communities as an effort to help solve the planet's clean water crisis.

Waves for Water started with a group of traveling professional surfers from Southern California who noticed the water crisis everywhere they went.

"Each filter will bring water to 100 people for up to 10 years," said Jack Rose of Waves for Water. "Billions of people around the world, this is their water source."

To learn more about Waves for Water, visit: http://www.wavesforwater.org/.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholwaterdrinking waterenvironmentvista l.a.Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VISTA L.A.
Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the LA River
Vista L.A. brings you some of LA's coolest kids, parents
Estolia's 'Salsa Saves Lives' mission benefits LA charities
Stay-at-home mom creates positive-energy, vegan soaps
More vista l.a.
FOOD & DRINK
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeno chips
Author of 'Clara Cakes' offers smart tips for vegan foodies
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in DTLA
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeno chips
Suspect crashes stolen car after high-speed chase in OC
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Show More
Loved ones honor slain teacher Karen Smith at her funeral
Tens of thousands took part in March for Science in DTLA
Officer-involved shooting in North Hills leaves suspect critical
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Young immigrants won't 'rest easy' despite Trump's comments
More News
Top Video
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena
Suspect crashes stolen car after high-speed chase in OC
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
More Video