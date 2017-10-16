FOOD & DRINK

Museum of Ice Cream will stay in LA until December

Lovers of ice cream and Instagram-worthy visuals get one last chance to see the Museum of Ice Cream, which extended its stay in Los Angeles until December. (Museum of Ice Cream)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lovers of ice cream and Instagram-worthy visuals get one last chance to see the Museum of Ice Cream, which extended its stay in Los Angeles until December.

The pop-up museum was originally slated to be open only through May, but it has been so popular that its stay has now been extended five times.

Museum creators insist this release will be the final 'scoop' of tickets.

All of the rooms in the museum have things you can eat or smell. There's even a room full of bananas which is just a short walk from the swimming pool full of sprinkles.

VIDEO: ABC7's Rob Hayes gets the inside scoop on the Museum of Ice Cream
EMBED More News Videos

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Museum of Ice Cream in downtown Los Angeles.



"The sprinkle pool is filled with 100 million sprinkles," the museum's creator Maryellis Bunn said.

The West Coast Museum of Ice Cream is four times larger than the previous New York City exhibit and features 10 installations.

Tickets for the final run go on sale Wednesday at museumoficecream.com. They're $29 for adults, and $18 for kids and seniors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodice creammuseum exhibitDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Oh deer! Arby's selling venison sandwich nationwide
There's now a reduced-fat avocado
Studies offer insight on foods that give the brain a boost
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
14-year-old killed in Harbor City shooting
SUV crashes into Lake View Terrace museum after driver killed
Young LA entrepreneur still making deals after tragic accident
5 brush fires burn at multi-fwy interchange in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles ranked 3rd rattiest city in US
Border agents seize $1.9M in drugs in 1 day
Court photos show 8-year-old Palmdale boy's battered body
Apple Valley man rescued after being swallowed by sinkhole
Show More
Fire damages Toluca Lake pumpkin patch
Inmate firefighter walked away from Canyon Fire 2
LA homeless man reunited with mother after 10 years
Spanish-speaking student told to 'speak American'
Lomita mom killed in Las Vegas massacre remembered as 'angel'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos