Shake Shack to open at LAX

Shake Shack is planning to bring its burgers and breakfast to LAX. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles World Airports announced Thursday that Shake Shack will open at Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport starting Wednesday.

The popular New York burger chain plans to serve breakfast consisting of a variety of egg sandwiches and coffee at the location from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The LAX location should be open from 4:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Shake Shack expanded from a hot dog stand to a burger behemoth with a cult-like following. It serves "100 percent all natural, antibiotic-free Angus beef, chicken, flat-top dogs, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries" according to the Los Angeles World Airports press release.

The Shack's first California location was in West Hollywood. There are now four in L.A. County, including Glendale and downtown.

Shake Shack maintains locations in other airports around the world as well, including the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and the Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.
