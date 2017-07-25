FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell partners with Lyft to offer 'ride-thru' meals

Lyft's 'Taco Mode' will take rides to closest Taco Bell

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Taco Bell is testing a new service that allows users of the ride-sharing app Lyft to add a Taco Bell stop to their ride with the click of a button.

The companies have announced "Taco Mode," an option for Lyft app users. Taco Bell says Lyft users who select Taco Mode get a custom menu, a taco-themed car and a free Doritos Locos Taco when they make their "ride-thru" stop at a nearby Taco Bell.


The fast food chain and Lyft are set to test the feature in Orange County during the next two weekends - July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a statement from Lyft.

The companies expect to expand the service into other markets later this year and roll it out nationwide in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
