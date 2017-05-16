FOOD & DRINK

Trejo's Coffee and Donuts opens, sells out at Hollywood debut

Danny Trejo's venture beyond tacos, "Trejo's Coffee & Donuts," made its Hollywood debut Tuesday. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Danny Trejo's venture beyond tacos, "Trejo's Coffee & Donuts," made its Hollywood debut Tuesday.

The opening was a smash hit and the shop sold out of donuts in the morning. Some donut flavors he features are a vegan banana cake, a nacho-flavored donut with jalapenos, salsa and cheddar cheese, and tres leches one, among others.

Customers who couldn't score a fancy donut were still able to get their hands on a cup of gourmet coffee.

The donut shop is located at 6785 Santa Monica Blvd. The building is on the corner of Highland Ave and the boulevard. It's also hot pink, so you can't miss it.

In addition to his gourmet coffee and donuts shop, there is also Trejo's Tacos at 1048 S. La Brea Ave. and Trejo's Cantina at 1556 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

