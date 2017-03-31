HEALTH & FITNESS

Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal

EMBED </>More News Videos

The heavy rains this winter are leading to a big increase in SoCal's mosquito population. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The heavy rains this winter did wonders for alleviating the state's drought - but they are also leading to a big, buggy problem for Southern Californians.

The heavy rain followed by sunny, warm weather led to massive plant growth - and that leads to more bugs, especially mosquitoes.

Officials with the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District say they're getting a lot of calls about insects right now.

To control what could lead to record numbers of mosquitoes, Vector Control is asking families to start getting rid of standing water now around your yard because that is the primary breeding ground for the insect.

They are also trying to clear up some confusion among the public. Bugs larger than a quarter are likely not mosquitoes, but another type of insect, such as a crane fly.

Warns Kelly Middleton with Vector Control: "Now we have these new invasive Aedes mosquitoes that are much smaller - they're about a quarter-inch or so in size - black and white in color, kind of striped. And they have the potential to transmit dengue virus and chikungunya, and Zika which is one of the ones we're watching closely for this year."

The Aedes mosquitoes are more difficult to wipe out because they lay their eggs on the sides of containers.

To date there has been no mosquito transmission of Zika virus to humans in Southern California. But officials remain concerned about the insects spreading West Nile virus and other diseases.

More information about combating mosquitoes is available from the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.
Related Topics:
healthmosquitozika viruswest nile virusLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cedars-Sinai 1st in CA to use Synaptive brain mapping technology
1st SoCal baby born with Zika defects renews travel warnings
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
Torrance City Council votes against phasing out refinery chemical
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SoCal winds topple trees, create tumbleweed traffic jam
Montebello school official fired as district looks at rescinding layoffs
Police chase armed robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley, Pasadena
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
1 killed in NoHo rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot
San Bernardino deputy found guilty in 2015 assault
Show More
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
Cool Kid Jacob Linder repairs school facilities to become Eagle Scout
Part of I-85 in Georgia collapses after fire
Cedars-Sinai 1st in CA to use Synaptive brain mapping technology
More News
Top Video
SoCal winds topple trees, create tumbleweed traffic jam
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
More Video