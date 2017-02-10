The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday was investigating a meningitis death of an L.A. Unified School District staff member, health officials announced.Public health officials did not disclose the name of the staff member or the school she worked in, but parents at Montara Avenue Elementary School in South Gate identified the teacher as Ramona Gedney.Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed a Romana Gedney was deceased but did not release the cause of death.The health department released a statement saying it was working with the school district to ensure students and others in contact with the victim get preventive antibiotics.The statement read:Meningococcal disease is transmitted by direct contact with secretions.