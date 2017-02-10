HEALTH & FITNESS

Public health officials investigating meningitis death of LAUSD teacher

By
SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday was investigating a meningitis death of an L.A. Unified School District staff member, health officials announced.

Public health officials did not disclose the name of the staff member or the school she worked in, but parents at Montara Avenue Elementary School in South Gate identified the teacher as Ramona Gedney.

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed a Romana Gedney was deceased but did not release the cause of death.

The health department released a statement saying it was working with the school district to ensure students and others in contact with the victim get preventive antibiotics.

The statement read: "Public Health is working closely with LAUSD and the affected school to ensure the appropriate school contacts and other close contacts of the patient are identified and receive preventive antibiotics, and that information about meningococcal disease is available to the school community."

Meningococcal disease is transmitted by direct contact with secretions.
Related Topics:
healthmeningitisdeath investigationteacherlausdSouth GateLos Angeles County
