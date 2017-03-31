Too tired to go to the gym today?
Take a hot bath instead!
A new study found that taking a hot bath can actually burn as many calories as a thirty minute walk.
British researchers had participants take hour long hot baths or ride a bicycle for an hour.
While riding a bike burned more calories, taking a bath still burned around 140 calories.
The study also found other possible health benefits to taking a hot bath like lowering blood sugar peaks after eating and boosting the immune system by reducing chronic inflammation.
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
