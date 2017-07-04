Jillian Michaels helps raise awareness in Stand Up 2 Cancer event

MALIBU (KABC) --Jillian Michaels is no stranger to the devastating effects of cancer. Now the celebrity fitness pro is using exercise to try to raise awareness to find a cure.
"I've lost three grandparents, I've had multiple friends who have survived breast cancer, ovarian cancer, skin cancer," said Michaels.
"Cancer, heart disease - two things that kill the most people. If we can get ourselves in shape while raising money for a great cause why not do it?"
This is her 11th year holding events for the nonprofit Stand Up 2 Cancer. This year it's a big two-hour sweat session with Jillian and her fitness instructors.
"Working with her and working out with her is always crazy and a great time but doing it for this cause just makes it that much better," said Michaels trainer Kenta Seki.
"It's a combination of body-weight training, HIIT training, a dynamic warmup, a dynamic cooldown," said Michaels.
Modifications and progressions for those that need to turn it up or maybe down a bit will be offered.
The $100 ticket gets you a bucket list workout with Jillian along with 499 of your friends and colleagues. Those who want to start a page on CrowdRise can raise even more money to fight the disease.
"I had a client that recently passed from cancer. I think it's a really important event that we all come together and pull our resources and do what we can," said trainer Rocky Horsford.
While you won't get a personalized workout with Jillian what you will get is a 45-minute workout at the Shrine auditorium, Saturday July 8. A portion of the proceeds go to Stand Up 2 Cancer.