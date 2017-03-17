HEALTH & FITNESS

New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk again

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new axis skeleton device donated to the Spinal Cord Injury Center in Long Beach is helping paralyzed veteran Cedric Delong stand and walk. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Navy veteran Cedric Delong has been paralyzed for 33 years after being hit by a car while bicycling in San Francisco.

A new axis skeleton device donated to the Veterans Affairs Long Beach Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center is helping Delong accomplish something he thought was impossible.

The technology allows him to stand, take steps and regain some form of independence.

"It is quite encouraging for me and I'm sure for many veterans," Delong said.

Delong noted how times have changed in 33 years.

"There was very little hope that veterans and quadriplegics and paraplegics would ever walk again. As a matter of fact, my doctor told me I would never walk again at that time," Delong said.

Delong's physician said the device is life changing in many ways.

"It's nice to be able to stand up and look people in the eye and actually have the same type of interaction you might have otherwise," explained Dr. Alice Hon, a physician with the Veterans Affairs Long Beach Healthcare System.

The Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center received the $150,000 device from Soldier Strong and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The device is approved by the FDA for rehabilitation, which means that patients that use it must have some form of mobility.

"My hope is that overtime this device will become much easier to use and more widely available to everyone," Hon said.

Delong said the device, which he said makes him feel like Ironman, means the world to him and other veterans suffering from spinal cord injuries.

"What I'd like to say to them is that hope is on the way for you because the sky's the limit," Delong said.
Related Topics:
healthva hospitalsnavyveteransmedicaltechnologymilitaryLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Experts offer tips to make Sunday's LA Marathon a success
Undocumented immigrants missing appointments out of fear, doctors say
Tattoo laser removal: What you need to know
Antelope Valley patients fear loss of health coverage w/ new GOP bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
Carmakers now offering SUVs as hybrids
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
UCLA advances in NCAA tourney with 97-80 win over Kent State
IE shooting spree: Multiple investigations led to suspect
Charles Manson special to include previously unaired interview footage
Show More
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
LAPD increases DUI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Sheriff McDonnell expresses concern for 'sanctuary state' bill
500 students reporting symptoms in Oxnard norovirus outbreak
Experts offer tips to make Sunday's LA Marathon a success
More News
Top Video
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
Carmakers now offering SUVs as hybrids
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
More Video