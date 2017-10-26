HEALTH & FITNESS

Watch out for marijuana edibles in kids' bags at Halloween

Some marijuana edible products can look similar to other goodies. (KABC)

With Halloween just a few days away, a warning is out to not get tricked by some of those treats.

Marijuana edibles are very popular, but you don't want them to make it into your child's trick-or-treat bag.

Every Halloween, vigilant parents know to look out for razor blades and tampered candy.

Substance abuse prevention educator and parent Sandy Logan celebrates the holiday with her kids every year.

"I go trick or treating every Halloween. I make sure that we have a great time, but I also make sure that we're safe," said Logan.

But informed moms like her know there's another threat weeding its way into holiday candy bags - edible marijuana products.

A generic-looking bag of goldfish-shaped crackers can contain 5,000 mg of the psychoactive chemical THC.

Statewide, the number of children exposed to marijuana has more than doubled in the last 10 years.

Christy Zamami with Day One Pasadena said they are hard to discern.

"You have cereals, Pop Tarts, gummy bears and rice crispy treats," she said.

Officer Charles Chacon with the LAPD's Mission Division says side effects include paranoia, headaches, dizziness, vomiting and seizures.

He said in other states, the cases of kids ingesting THC-infused products skyrocketed once recreational marijuana become legalized.

"If a kid eats it, their weight is lower so it's going to affect them more, " he said.

It's hard to spot the pot in a non-labeled bag of sour patch gummy bears. Each one contains enough THC equivalent to a marijuana joint.

Experts said imagine if a child ate the whole bag.

Marijuana edibles are designed to look like popular sweets and candy bars.

Chacon said don't eat any that aren't pre-packaged or that have been opened.

"Make sure it's actual candy. Make sure it's actual food. Don't take stuff that's put into baggies without the actual packaging because that's usually where the danger comes from," he said.

Or you can do what Sandy Logan does.

"I'm gonna go out and have a good time and buy my candy ahead of time. And when my kids go to sleep, I'm going to swap it out," she said.

That way your kids get the treats you want them to have.
