Irvine DUI driver plows through gate, crashes into parked cars

There was a messy scene at an Irvine apartment complex after an alleged DUI driver crashed through a gate and demolished several parked vehicles along the way. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
There was a messy scene at an Irvine apartment complex after an alleged DUI driver crashed through a gate and demolished several parked vehicles along the way.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montecito Vista Apartment homes on El Camino Real.

News video captured a mangled gate and what appeared to be at least four damaged vehicles. The car came to rest on top of one vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Irvine police said the crash was DUI-related and an arrest was made. No further information was immediately released.

Back in February, a chase ended in a crash at the same complex.

Santa Ana police were chasing a possible kidnapping suspect when he lost control of his car, crashed into a tree and then got hung up on the gate.
