J.D. McCrary, a 10-year-old actor who just landed the role of young Simba in the live-action "Lion King" remake, talked about getting the shock of his life Friday when a car plowed into his Granada Hills bedroom.The young actor was in the kitchen when it happened just before 10 a.m."It was very frightening because it was a big bang and it felt like an earthquake," J.D. said.J.D. added that his mother and father ran through the home searching for the cause of the noise. His mother ended up finding the vehicle in her child's bedroom.Authorities said a red pickup truck slammed into another car and then through the McCrary's home.J.D. said the inside of his room was destroyed, including his father's iPad that was in there."I'm not sure if there was anything else because I didn't really want to step into it because it was very bad and dangerous. I was scared I was going to fall and hurt myself," he said. "It's just very, very bad in there."Despite the destruction, J.D. said his week his week has been "pretty good" with the casting announcement.The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run because the driver fled the scene.No arrests have been made.