OAKLAND, Calif. --Oakland firefighters said one person was feared dead and multiple people were injured in a four-alarm structure fire early Monday morning.
Fire officials said the blaze broke out at the building on the corner of 26th Street and San Pablo Avenue before 6 a.m.
A body was believed to have been seen on the third floor, but firefighters had to retreat before they could confirm.
Officials said three people were injured and seven people were rescued. About 50 to 60 people lived in the residence, according to officials.
Firefighters were pulled out at one point after the roof and floors became unstable. The blaze has since been contained.
Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.