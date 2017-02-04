One hiker died and four others, including a minor, were rescued along the Angeles Crest Highway above Azusa Saturday afternoon.Los Angeles County Fire Department officials used helicopters to head to Highway 39 and Angeles Crest Highway for the rescue around 11 a.m.Authorities said four of the hikers fell down an ice chute. Another one of the hikers was able to make contact with Ventura County Search and Rescue, who were training in the area.The L.A. County officials were able to hoist two of the victims, while another was hoisted in a separate helicopter.One person was killed, while the four remaining hikers were taken to a nearby hospital. The hiker who did not fall down the chute had unknown injuries, authorities said.The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.