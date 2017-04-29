At least one person was killed and four others hurt after authorities said two suspects drove around in a vehicle opening fire in the Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada areas Saturday afternoon.The victim, a man, was found near Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road around 4 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.At least two people were shot and in stable condition, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's La Mirada station.Authorities said two people were shot and injured in Whittier and two were wounded in La Mirada. Their conditions, ages and genders were unknown.The situation appeared to be connected to a carjacking that happened around 3 p.m. in Pico Rivera, authorities said.Authorities said the suspects opened fire in the area of Santa Gertudes Avenue and Imperial Highway.Biola University sent out an alert to students, saying there was no impact to the campus but for the community to be careful.The suspects were described as a man and woman in a green SUV. The suspects' vehicle was located in Mayberry Park in Whittier about 3 miles away from the Biola University campus.Eastbound lanes on La Mirada Boulevard were closed during the investigation.The investigation was ongoing.