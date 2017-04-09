1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in Beverly Hills car crash

One pedestrian was killed and another was critically injured after they were hit by a car following a crash in Beverly Hills on Sunday, according to officials.Beverly Hills police said the crash happened at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive at about 5 p.m.Investigators said two cars collided in the intersection, deflecting one of the vehicles into a man and woman.The victims were rushed to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead, authorities stated. The man suffered critical injuries, according to police.Officials said their investigation into the crash was ongoing.