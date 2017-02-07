10 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash

Ten students were injured - one critically - after a school bus and a vehicle crashed in Lancaster, fire officials said on Tuesday.The crash occurred near 20th Street East and East Lancaster Boulevard around 7:15 a.m.The solo occupant of the vehicle was listed in critical condition.There were 10 students on the bus - nine suffered minor injuries and one was listed in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The school bus driver was unharmed.According to a California Highway Patrol log, the bus was for special education students.Five ambulances were requested. It was unknown how many people were transported from the scene.