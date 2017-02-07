NEWS

10 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash

A map shows the location of a crash involving a school bus and a car in Lancaster on Tuesday, Feb., 7, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Ten students were injured - one critically - after a school bus and a vehicle crashed in Lancaster, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The crash occurred near 20th Street East and East Lancaster Boulevard around 7:15 a.m.

The solo occupant of the vehicle was listed in critical condition.

There were 10 students on the bus - nine suffered minor injuries and one was listed in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The school bus driver was unharmed.

According to a California Highway Patrol log, the bus was for special education students.

Five ambulances were requested. It was unknown how many people were transported from the scene.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
