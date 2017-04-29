COLLEGE

100 percent of Chicago's Urban Prep Academies seniors admitted to college

EMBED </>More News Videos

For the eighth consecutive year... 100 percent of the school's seniors have been admitted to college. (WLS)

By Will Jones
CHICAGO --
Students at Urban Prep Academies are making Chicago proud. For the eighth consecutive year, 100 percent of the school's seniors have been admitted to college.

But as the students celebrated their accomplishments at a signing ceremony on Thursday, they also honored a fellow classmate who was not with them.

It took a village to get the young men to this point, from their parents to their teachers. And there were definitely challenges along the way.

"I will be attending Illinois State University," DeAndre Jones said as he stepped up to a microphone onstage at Daley Plaza.

It was their moment to tell where they're going after years of hard work.

"I will be attending Middleberry University," Devin Watson said.

The young men celebrated with their families during the well-attended event.

"Our students received 1,500 letters of admission from over 170 colleges and universities," Tim Kim, founder and CEO of Urban Prep Academies, said.

"From where I come from not a lot of people go to college but my family, having a strong support system. They pushed me," Jones said.

During the celebration, they took time to honor a student who couldn't be there. They presented Yuri Hardy's mother with a tie, symbolizing the next academic step.

Hardy was gunned down last December. That wasn't the first time Urban Prep has lost a student to gun violence.

"It is tremendous what they have to go through every day and they still come to school. They still want to pursue this dream of going to college," King said.

That dream has now accomplished for students and their families.

"I'm proud of him. I'm not going to cry today," said parent Tracie Jones.

Lakeisha Frazier was just feet from the stage when her son Lavelle Allen announced his college plans.

"You did it. My son did it. He did it. He came through every obstacle that thrown his way. He struggled but baby made it through the grace of God," Frazier said.

Students received more than $14 million dollars in scholarship money.

One student was accepted to 39 colleges -- a record for Urban Prep Academies.

They will be headed to schools across the country in the fall.
Related Topics:
newscollegehigh schoolschoolChicagoIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COLLEGE
Wheaton College freshman killed during track event
Whittier law students demand answers in decision to end program
What is the Day of Silence?
NY lawmakers approve free middle class college tuition
More college
NEWS
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in pair of crashes on I-405 in Inglewood
Ground search called off for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
Fitbit says woman's tracker didn't explode on its own
911 call: Ohio man asks for police dog to search for stolen heroin
Tens of thousands join People's Climate March in D.C. on Trump's 100th day
More News
Top Stories
Big rig driver ID'd after being killed in I-5 crash near Griffith Park
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in pair of crashes on I-405 in Inglewood
Man nearly killed in LA riots recalls being rescued by pastor
2 detained after 3 brush fires erupt in Corona area
911 call: Ohio man asks for police dog to search for stolen heroin
Tech meets politics at hackathon in downtown Los Angeles
High-speed chase through OC ends in crash; suspect in custody
Show More
2 children, 2 adults killed in Victorville crash
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
North Korean ballistic missile test fails after UN meeting on nukes
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
Video captures 3-year-old boy being hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
More News
Top Video
Tech meets politics at hackathon in downtown Los Angeles
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in pair of crashes on I-405 in Inglewood
2 detained after 3 brush fires erupt in Corona area
Man nearly killed in LA riots recalls being rescued by pastor
More Video