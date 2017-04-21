At least 1,300 people were without power in Panorama City after two underground vault explosions Friday night, authorities said.The explosions were reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 9000 block of N. Tobias Avenue. Los Angeles firefighters who reported to the scene said smoke was coming from the underground vaults.Nearby homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. They were allowed back home soon after. LADWP estimated at least 1,335 customers were affected by the explosion, and crews were working to restore power by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.No injured were reported, authorities said. It was unclear what led to the explosions.