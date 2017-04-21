NEWS

1,300 without power after underground vault explosions in Panorama City

Firefighters and LADWP crews investigated two explosions in an underground vault in Panorama City on Friday, April 21, 2017. (KABC)

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least 1,300 people were without power in Panorama City after two underground vault explosions Friday night, authorities said.

The explosions were reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 9000 block of N. Tobias Avenue. Los Angeles firefighters who reported to the scene said smoke was coming from the underground vaults.

Nearby homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. They were allowed back home soon after. LADWP estimated at least 1,335 customers were affected by the explosion, and crews were working to restore power by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

No injured were reported, authorities said. It was unclear what led to the explosions.
Related Topics:
newsexplosionpower outageevacuationPanorama CitySan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mother allegedly hit by American Airlines employee during flight
Covina police search for package thief caught on camera
Caitlyn Jenner on how her relationship with her kids has changed
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on how life has changed since transitioning
More News
Top Stories
Covina police search for package thief caught on camera
Mother allegedly hit by American Airlines employee during flight
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
California bill would protect dogs confronted by police
Woman shot to death by gunman at Long Beach motel
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
Show More
Riverside County ordinance tightens restrictions on feeding wild burros
Man trying to break up dog fight bitten by pit bulls on Catalina Island
Carfit event gives older drivers refresher on safety tips
Sen. Kamala Harris holds town hall at South LA church
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos