2 dead, 4 injured after car hits pedestrians in Chino church parking lot

Video shows the scene after a car struck multiple pedestrians, killing two people, in a church parking lot in Chino, according to authorities.

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were killed after a car struck six pedestrians in a church parking lot in Chino on Sunday, according to authorities.

Chino police said the vehicle struck the pedestrians in the parking lot at 5540 Schaefer Ave. Authorities said an elderly man reversed from his parking spot at a fast speed, striking six women.

The car then continued and crashed into a building next to a church.


Officials said two people were killed and four suffered serious injuries. The driver and his passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the incident was not an act of terrorism.

Detectives were working to determine the cause of the crash, but said they did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
