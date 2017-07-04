2 killed in fiery head-on crash in Santa Clarita

Two people are dead after a speeding car lost control and crossed into opposing traffic, leading to a fiery wreck on a Santa Clarita street on Tuesday.The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway.Santa Clarita sheriff's officials said the driver of a BMW was traveling at high speeds in between traffic when it crossed into opposing lanes and crashed into a Honda sedan head-on.The BMW erupted in flames and the Honda driver was ejected. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.McBean Parkway was closed in both directions as an investigation and clean up continued.