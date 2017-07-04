NEWS

2 killed in fiery head-on crash in Santa Clarita

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead after a speeding car lost control and crossed into opposing traffic, leading to a fiery wreck on a Santa Clarita street on Tuesday.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people are dead after a speeding car lost control and crossed into opposing traffic, leading to a fiery wreck on a Santa Clarita street on Tuesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway.

Santa Clarita sheriff's officials said the driver of a BMW was traveling at high speeds in between traffic when it crossed into opposing lanes and crashed into a Honda sedan head-on.

The BMW erupted in flames and the Honda driver was ejected. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

McBean Parkway was closed in both directions as an investigation and clean up continued.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashcrashtraffic fatalitiesSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea says it tested new missile
1 person shot after LA car crash
Trump targets North Korea in latest Twitter attack
Trump tweets church choir's 'Make America Great Again' song
More News
Top Stories
North Korea says it tested new missile
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide
Transient arrested for allegedly setting OC brush fires
1 person shot after LA car crash
Video: Naked man slaps Houston cop, gets tased
Lakeview car crash kills 1, injures 2
Show More
Fire breaks out under fireworks display at resort
Search suspended for distressed swimmer off Rancho Palos Verdes
2 ejected, 1 trapped after crash on SB 405 Fwy in North Hills
Juror: Defendant's claims in Gavin Smith murder trial seemed credible
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
More News
Top Video
North Korea says it tested new missile
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
Juror: Defendant's claims in Gavin Smith murder trial seemed credible
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
More Video