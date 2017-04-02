2 killed in San Bernardino shooting

Two people died after a shooting near a bar in San Bernardino, police said.The shooting happened in the 1200 block of E. Lynwood Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.Police say they found two males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant. They were transported to a local hospital where both were pronounced dead.It is believed that the suspect and the two male victims had been at a nearby bar called Sports Page.There is no description of a suspect currently available.