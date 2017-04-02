NEWS

2 killed in San Bernardino shooting

Two people died in a shooting outside a restaurant in San Bernardino Sunday, April 2, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people died after a shooting near a bar in San Bernardino, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of E. Lynwood Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say they found two males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant. They were transported to a local hospital where both were pronounced dead.

It is believed that the suspect and the two male victims had been at a nearby bar called Sports Page.

There is no description of a suspect currently available.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootinghomicide investigationSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Desperate search for survivors of Colombia flood; more than 200 dead
Dog rescued from 30-foot well in Malibu after four-hour ordeal
Fire kills 1 in Tujunga apartment building
Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
More News
Top Stories
Dog rescued from 30-foot well in Malibu after four-hour ordeal
Dodgers have biggest payroll in baseball; Kershaw is highest-paid player
Fire kills 1 in Tujunga apartment building
OC Uber driver arrested for sexual assault of passenger
Driver in deadly Texas church bus crash was texting, witness says
SoCal brunch spots you may not have heard of
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Pasadena home near party
Show More
Woman told to stop calling 911 found dead
Family who lost mother in Santa Ana house fire meets rescuers
Colombia flood: Desperate search for survivors continues
2017 Subaru Impreza offers new look, high-tech options
Deputies witness armed suspect strike pedestrian in South LA
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos