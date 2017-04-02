2 killed in San Bernardino shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --Two people died after a shooting near a bar in San Bernardino, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of E. Lynwood Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
Police say they found two males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant. They were transported to a local hospital where both were pronounced dead.
It is believed that the suspect and the two male victims had been at a nearby bar called Sports Page.
There is no description of a suspect currently available.