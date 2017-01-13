2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Pomona

A man and woman were shot and killed in a suspected car-to-car shooting in Pomona Friday.Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Larchmont Street after a car crashed into the front yard of a residence. When officers arrived, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were found inside suffering from gunshot wounds.Paramedics attempted to revive the two people, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said the incident appeared to be a car-to-car shooting, but there was no information on a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.It was also unclear of the relationship between the victims.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.