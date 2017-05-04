NEWS

2 pedestrians struck, hospitalized in Long Beach crash

The scene of a Long Beach collision, where two pedestrians were struck on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were transported to nearby hospitals after being struck by an SUV in Long Beach on Thursday, according to police.

Long Beach PD officers responded to the collision in the 1900 block of E. Pacific Coast Highway at about 3:30 p.m.

Two pedestrians were struck and transported to nearby hospitals in unknown condition. It was unclear whether anyone in the vehicle was hurt.

A white SUV was seen on a curb and mangled next a building as officers investigated the scene.

PCH from Cherry to Gardenia avenues was closed until further notice.
