Two children died at the hospital, while their father was critically injured, after being rescued from a house fire in the Watts neighborhood Tuesday night.The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of E. 113th Street, according to Los Angeles firefighters. It was unclear what caused the fire.The children and father were rescued and hospitalized. Firefighters said the kids were 2-year-old twin boys and had been in grave condition. Their father suffered facial burns, authorities said.A family member told Eyewitness News that the boys later died at the hospital.Firefighters also evaluated the children's pregnant mother at the scene. She was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation.Authorities later discovered that a third child, a 4-year-old girl, was also rescued from the home by a neighbor before firefighters arrived. She was found at a home and appeared to be uninjured but medics took her to a hospital for an evaluation.The home was decorated for the holidays, authorities said, and there were six people inside. The two gravely wounded boys, the 4-year-old, the father, the uninjured mother and another woman.Firefighters said the mother and other woman, who could be the grandmother, were outside of the home when it erupted in flames.Firefighters said the fire was contained to the single-story, three-bedroom home, which was built in 1946 and was not equipped with optional fire sprinklers. Firefighters added that there was no immediate signs of functional fire alarms.About 86 firefighters were working to put out the blaze, and it took about 20 minutes to knock it down.