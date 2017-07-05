3 kids hospitalized in San Bernardino fireworks accident

Three children between the ages of 8 and 10 years old were hospitalized after a fireworks accident in San Bernardino Tuesday night.Police responded to the 2300 block of North Cedar Street at about 8:40 p.m. over reports of a "fireworks incident" in the area. Three children, ages 8, 9 and 10, were injured and hospitalized, possibly due to an explosion of an aerosol in a canister, according to San Bernardino police.The injuries ranged from superficial and appendage injuries, to more serious injuries, including potential loss of appendages.Police said all three kids appeared to be neighbors residing on the same street.Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5472.