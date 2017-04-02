NEWS

2 arrested after 37-year-old woman is shot, killed in Pasadena home

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after an argument at a Pasadena home led to one of them firing a shot and killing a 37-year-old woman, police said Sunday. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after an argument at a Pasadena home led to one of them firing a shot and killing a 37-year-old woman, police said Sunday.

Andrew Moore, 59, and Felipe More, 63, had been in an argument inside their home about 10 p.m. Friday when both men armed themselves and More opened fire, hitting the woman in the home, according to Pasadena police Lt. Jesse Carrillo. The men are not related, police said.

Officers on patrol in the area, flagged down by someone who reported a person had been shot, entered the residence in the 200 block of West Washington Boulevard and discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents in the Pasadena neighborhood were on edge as the deadly shooting occurred while a party with an inflatable bounce house was going on just a few doors away. No one there was injured, according to authorities.

"If I have to walk or I have to go home in my own community and then turn the corner and hear gun shots ring out, then this is really scary," shared resident Craig Bowlien.

Both Moore and More were arrested on suspicion of murder, and the handguns used in the crime were recovered at the scene, police said.

Pasadena police detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (626) 744-4517.
