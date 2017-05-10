5 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach

5 great white sharks were spotted right off the coast of Long Beach https://t.co/MRVPUuvGm0 pic.twitter.com/h8NsXNB5Oz — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 11, 2017

Five great white sharks were spotted near the coast of Long Beach on Wednesday.The sharks were spotted swimming within 50 yards of the beach.Long Beach Lifeguards said 24-hour advisory notifications were posted along the beach, but the beach would remain open.A shark advisory is issued when "there is a confirmed sighting of a non-aggressive shark."DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.