NEWS

5 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Five great white sharks were spotted swimming right off the coast of Long Beach.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Five great white sharks were spotted near the coast of Long Beach on Wednesday.

The sharks were spotted swimming within 50 yards of the beach.

Long Beach Lifeguards said 24-hour advisory notifications were posted along the beach, but the beach would remain open.


A shark advisory is issued when "there is a confirmed sighting of a non-aggressive shark."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newssharksLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
FBI Director Comey fired amid Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting
Trump's health care plan elicits support, skepticism
Officials: Comey asked for more Russia probe resources before firing
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Bowling for Rhinos to raise money to help endangered rhinoceroses
CA couple says they heard footsteps before coffin was discovered
Show More
3 pit bulls shot by police after attacking man, killing dog in DTLA
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
WTRX brings boot camp workout to the water
Rape suspect sought for January assault in Hollywood
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
More News
Top Video
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
El Sereno community rallying to save autonomous center
More Video