NEWS

70 arrested in months-long drug, gang bust operation in San Bernardino County

Photos show money, weapons and drugs found after a months-long drug bust operation throughout the High Desert area.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Following a 16-month joint investigation into criminal street gangs throughout San Bernardino County, local officials and the FBI made 70 arrests, seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine and took 18 weapons off the streets.

On Thursday and Friday, the District Attorney's Office issued arrest warrants with criminal charges related to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and various weapon violations. Other arrests were made in Apple Valley, Victorville, Adelanto, Hesperia and Barstow.

The investigation targeted two gangs, Thee Rascals and East Side Victoria, responsible for major distribution of illegal narcotics and numerous violent crimes throughout High Desert communities.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said the gangs recruit prospective members, usually children, from area neighborhoods and schools.

Nineteen search warrants were conducted, leading to 12 pounds of meth and 18 guns being seized.

The investigation was conducted by SBSD's Regional Gang Enforcement Team, Victorville, Apple Valley and Hesperia Stations Gang Enforcement teams, San Bernardino County Probation and the FBI.
Related Topics:
newsdrug bustdrugsganggang activitygang violenceSan Bernardino CountyApple ValleyVictorvilleHesperiaAdelantoBarstow
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Threatens Defunding Sanctuary States as 'Weapon'
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Car slams into same Pasadena Cheesecake Factory hit with explosive
Trump's Comparing US to Putin's Russia Draws Bipartisan Backlash
More News
Top Stories
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Lady Gaga: Halftime will be 'full-on cardio'
Car slams into same Pasadena Cheesecake Factory hit with explosive
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
Show More
A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers
20-year-old man charged in murder of NY jogger, police say
2 killed after van careens off 101 Fwy overpass in Hollywood
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
1 hiker killed, 4 rescued after fall in area above Azusa
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos