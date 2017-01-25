NEWS

9-month-old mastiff attacked by 3 coyotes in Glendora

A pet owner in Glendora said her mastiff was viciously attacked by a pack of coyotes while she took her pet for a walk Tuesday morning. (KABC)

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
A pet owner in Glendora said her mastiff was viciously attacked by a pack of coyotes while she took her pet for a walk Tuesday morning.

"It was a scary situation. I didn't think they would attack such a big dog," she said.

The dog's owner, who did not want to be identified, said her 60-pound pet was attacked by three coyotes. She said they were walking when she came across an area where the coyotes might live. At one point, one coyote started following the dog and then two more came along.

She said she walked her 9-month-old mastiff, named Bear, who was on a leash, around a construction area to try and get away. The coyotes were eventually fended off by the owner and other residents.

Officer Fabiola Leon, with the Inland Valley Humane Society, said being so close to the foothills makes an attack such as the one that happened to Bear not uncommon. She said but what is rare is that Bear survived.

"If they feel confident that they can take down that dog, then they probably will," she said.

Her advice for anyone walking their pets in the area is to get an air horn, whistle, or carry a stick because it can help protect you and your pet.

By state law, the city of Glendora is having to take action. They have contracted a trapping company to search and euthanize the coyotes.

Bear is currently in quarantine at home pending blood results. He is expected to make a full recovery.
