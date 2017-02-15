NEWS

90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun identified

LAPD said 90-year-old Carven Nathaniel Kendrick killed his wife, 73-year-old Jenell Gamble-Kendrick, with a shotgun in the 1700 block of 60th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 90-year-old man accused of killing his wife with a shotgun in South Los Angeles on Valentine's Day has been identified by authorities.

Los Angeles police said Carven Nathaniel Kendrick was taken into custody for killing his wife, 73-year-old Jenell Gamble-Kendrick, at their home in the 1700 block of 60th Street at about 7 p.m.

The shooting happened after the couple had a fight, according to officials.

"Violence is definitely not the way to solve it," Det. Nathan Kouri with the Los Angeles Police Department said. "The family's left without a family member."

Police said the shotgun used to kill Jenell Gamble-Kendrick was recovered at the scene.

Carven Nathaniel Kendrick was being held on $2 million bail.
