LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An Afghan family detained in Los Angeles after traveling to the city on special immigrant visas will be released, their lawyers stated Monday.
U.S. immigration officials detained the mother, father, and their three children - ages 8 months old and 6 and 7 years old - when they arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.
The family landed at LAX where they were set to board their connecting flight to Seattle, where they intend to resettle.
Attorneys for the family filed numerous petitions demanding their release since they said the family had been granted the special visas after the father worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
"I think you have a family here whose father spent eight years risking his life and the life of his family and young children to serve the U.S. government. These are exactly the types of people that we should be protecting," attorney Daniele Katzir said.
U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday banning the government from removing the family from California.
The order came within an hour of a flight to Texas that the government had planned to place the mother and children on, the judge said, according to a copy of the order obtained by The Associated Press.
While the family will be released, their attorneys said the government hasn't stated whether it will honor the special visas given to them.
The family, who is not being identified for their safety, will be allowed to remain in the country in the meantime and will be subject to an immigration review at a later date, according to the family's attorneys.
The case arrived just days before President Donald Trump unveiled his new travel ban Monday morning. It replaced his controversial order which banned refugees and immigrants from seven-predominantly Muslim countries. Afghanistan was not one of those countries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.