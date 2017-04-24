Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga

Daniel Segura, 38, is shown with his daughter Lexi Segura, 1, in an undated photo.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Monday night for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted in Rancho Cucamonga by her father who authorities said is armed.The child, named Lexi Segura, was abducted by her dad, 38-year-old Daniel Segura, from the city around 5:40 p.m.Segura is said to have Lexi in a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant with the license plate 6WEE209. He is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans. He also has several tattoos on his arms and neck. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing on it, blue jeans and pink shoes. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 35 pounds.Anyone who sees the vehicle, Lexi, or her father is urged to call 911 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (866) 346-7635.