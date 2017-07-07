NEWS

Amber Alert triggered by armed carjacking, abduction of 16-year-old in LA, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted by a 31-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area Thursday, authorities said.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An Amber Alert that was issued Thursday evening stemmed from an alleged carjacking in Los Angeles in which the armed suspect drove off while the victim's 16-year-old stepson was still inside the vehicle, authorities said Friday.

Kandice Johnson, 31, is being sought in connection with the incident. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Johnson allegedly approached a woman who was standing outside of a vehicle, pointed a semiautomatic weapon at the victim and told her to step away.

Eric Coleman was then abducted in the 2014 black Toyota Camry, which has tinted windows and California license plate 7XWL023. He is described as an African-American male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Authorities are looking for a 2014 black Toyota Camry, similar to this one, involved in an Amber Alert abduction in LA on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The CA license plate is 7XWL023.


Johnson is described as an African-American woman with braided red, green and black hair. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 147 pounds. She should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
