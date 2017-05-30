Arrest made in 2011 murders of 2 women found on LA freeways

An arrest has been made in the 2011 murders of two young women whose bodies were discovered along Los Angeles freeways.LAPD says Geovanni Barjas, 32, was arrested last week in connection with the murders of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and 22-year-old Bree'anna Guzman.Police suspect both women were kidnapped and killed.Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck is expected to formally announce the arrest and provide additional information at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Lozano disappeared while walking to a store near her home in Lincoln Heights on April 24, 2011. One day later, her nude body was found wrapped in plastic bags and stuffed inside a plastic container that was dumped in the brush near the Cesar Chavez Avenue off-ramp from the southbound 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles. An autopsy found she had been strangled to death.Guzman, a mother of two, had walked to a Rite Aid store near Avenue 26 and Daly Street in Boyle Heights to buy cough medicine on Dec. 26, 2011, but she never returned home. Her partially clothed body was found on Jan. 26, 2012 alongside the Riverside Drive on-ramp to the southbound 2 Freeway in the Silver Lake area. An autopsy found she had been strangled to death.Detectives said in 2014 that forensic evidence linked the two slayings, but they declined to provide specific details at the time.