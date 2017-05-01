Arson suspect detained as firefighters battle Crestline brush fires

Suspect in the Arson ? in twin peaks area is in custody. No longer a danger to the public. Fire crews getting a handle on the fire spots. — Sarkis Ohannessian (@SbcsdOhannessia) May 2, 2017

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies detained a man believed to have set several brush fires along Highway 18 near Crestline Bridge in the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said.Eyewitnesses say the arson suspect is a shirtless tattooed man, who was possibly armed with a long rifle or an ax. He was reportedly suffering from burns.Three separate brush fires in the same area burned through at least six acres before firefighters were able to extinguish two and contain the forward spread of the larger blaze.Deputies closed Highway 18 in the San Bernardino mountains from Sierra Way to Highway 138 as they searched for the arson suspect.No homes were threatened in the area.