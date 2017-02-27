NEWS

At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into Riverside home

A small plane crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a home near the Riverside Municipal Airport on Monday.

Officials said the crash happened near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue. It appeared that three homes were impacted by the crash.

Fire officials said four people were reported missing and one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters were seen pulling a person from one of the homes impacted by the crash. Fire officials confirmed that at least one person inside one of the homes died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 310. FAA officials said the plane departed from Riverside and was headed to San Jose.

Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion and feeling the ground shake.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
