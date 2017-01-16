NEWS

Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him, authorities say

Investigators are seen on a residential street in Azusa after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
An Azusa Police Department officer shot and killed a 49-year-old man Sunday evening after the suspect pointed a handgun at him, authorities said.

Police responded about 11:21 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun and shots fired in the 1800 block of Ranch Road, the department said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the man, who refused to obey their commands, investigators said.

The suspect then aimed a firearm at one of the officers, according to the news release.

"Fearing for his life, the officer fired several rounds from his duty weapon at the suspect," the statement said, "striking the suspect at least once in the upper torso."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingpolice shootingpolice officershootingAzusaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More News
Top Stories
2 suspects sought in Riverside attempted kidnapping
Cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan; at least 37 killed
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
VIDEO: Good Samaritans jump into action after crash on 5 Fwy
8-year-old boy rescued from 15-foot sinkhole in Victorville
Woman allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by LB police
Hundreds gather in Hollywood for 'Save Our Health Care' rally
Show More
Karen Bass asks public on social media if she should attend Trump inauguration
Suspect arrested after wild chase in Canoga Park
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
I-10 back open in Riverside County's Desert Center
Power restored to customers after outage in San Fernando Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos