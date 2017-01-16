An Azusa Police Department officer shot and killed a 49-year-old man Sunday evening after the suspect pointed a handgun at him, authorities said.Police responded about 11:21 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun and shots fired in the 1800 block of Ranch Road, the department said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the man, who refused to obey their commands, investigators said.The suspect then aimed a firearm at one of the officers, according to the news release."Fearing for his life, the officer fired several rounds from his duty weapon at the suspect," the statement said, "striking the suspect at least once in the upper torso."The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.