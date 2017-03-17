The body of a person was discovered deep in the Angeles National Forest in an area north of Azusa on Friday, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.Fire crews responded to a call of a "person down" at Angeles Crest Highway and Mile Marker 63 at about noon, officials said. When L.A. Sheriff's Department rescue crews flew overhead, they found a body.LASD detectives and coroner officials were taking over the investigation.No further details were available.