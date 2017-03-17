NEWS

Body found in Angeles National Forest; investigation underway

An area in the Angeles National Forest where detectives say a body was discovered on Friday, March 17, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
The body of a person was discovered deep in the Angeles National Forest in an area north of Azusa on Friday, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

Fire crews responded to a call of a "person down" at Angeles Crest Highway and Mile Marker 63 at about noon, officials said. When L.A. Sheriff's Department rescue crews flew overhead, they found a body.

LASD detectives and coroner officials were taking over the investigation.

No further details were available.
