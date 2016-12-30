Body found after firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home in Lancaster

A person was killed in a fire Friday morning at a mobile home in Lancaster, authorities said.Firefighters responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the 45400 block of 25th Street East, where they arrived to find heavy fire emanating from the rear of the residential unit, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes, a spokesperson for the agency said.Firefighters discovered the unidentified person's body while conducting a search of the home.In accordance with protocol, arson investigators and homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were summoned to the scene.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.