Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy

An undated photo of 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was reported missing in San Fernando on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A body found near the Los Angeles River in Los Feliz has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago, officials said.

"There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement released Sunday morning. "Words cannot capture the agony that Elias' grieving family has felt since his disappearance."

Elias had disappeared while walking to his grandmother's home after school during a powerful storm on Feb. 17. His route included crossing the Pacoima wash, which leads to the area where a volunteer search found the boy's body 18 miles downriver on Saturday.

Garcetti said he instructed his Crisis Response Team, which has met with Elias' family, "to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
