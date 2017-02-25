NEWS

Body found amid search for missing San Fernando teen

Dozens of friends, family and community members gathered in San Fernando Saturday morning to search for a missing teenager. (KABC)

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) --
A body was found on an island in the Los Angeles River in Los Feliz and officials were working to determine if the body is a San Fernando 14-year-old who has been missing for more than a week.

The body was found around 2 p.m. on a small island in the river off Los Feliz Boulevard and the 5 Freeway. A bicycle was also seen being removed from the scene.

Family members of Elias Rodriguez gathered at the scene as officials worked to identify the body.

Dozens of friends, family and community members have been searching areas throughout the northeast San Fernando Valley to search for the missing teenager.

Eli has been missing since Feb. 17, when he was last seen leaving Cesar Chavez Learning Academies.

His family and police have asked the public to aid in the search and a $50,000 reward has been offered. The FBI also joined in on the search efforts after police scoured nearby washes and the neighborhood he was last seen in with no results.

Eli was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray sweatshirt with "Lakeview" written on it and black sweatpants. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 100 pounds.

Authorities said his cellphone has not pinged a cell tower since he went missing and calls go straight to his voicemail.

The day Eli went missing was filled with heavy downpours as a massive storm swept through the area. Investigators searched nearby washes, including the one behind his school, but did not find anything.

On Saturday, as friends and family handed out fliers of Eli to residents in the San Fernando neighborhood, his aunt said she had hope he'd be found.

"We're just going to go knocking on doors and handing out fliers in the hopes that someone has seen him or knows his whereabouts. We're hopeful that we will find him," Yessenia Vega.
